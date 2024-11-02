Visionary Horizons LLC Invests $236,000 in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,877,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after buying an additional 455,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $148,996,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $100.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 14.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.