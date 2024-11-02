Visionary Horizons LLC Has $677,000 Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Visionary Horizons LLC decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,015,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,025,521,000 after purchasing an additional 201,817 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,695,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,085,794,000 after purchasing an additional 252,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 271,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,720,000 after purchasing an additional 360,675 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,010,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRGP. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,736.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.67. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $169.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

