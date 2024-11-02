Visionary Horizons LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Visionary Horizons LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Visionary Horizons LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after buying an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

