Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Position Trimmed by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 32,484 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 74,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 27,413 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

VPG opened at $23.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $311.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.17. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $35.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.57 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VPG shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

