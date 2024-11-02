Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 1773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $741.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 403.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 346,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 277,311 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $6,016,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,160,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.