Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $326.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $319.00 to $326.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on V. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.70.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $290.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $296.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average of $273.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 8,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Visa by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,220 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,613,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $443,496,000 after buying an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 215.4% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

