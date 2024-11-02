Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.22 ($7.54) and traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.48). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 579 ($7.51), with a volume of 58,743 shares trading hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -619.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 581.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 584.86. The company has a quick ratio of 247.74, a current ratio of 500.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

