VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,317,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,203. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,033,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 417,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

