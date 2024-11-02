VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VF from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VF in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of VF from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of VF from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Get VF alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VFC

VF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $21.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. VF has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. VF had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that VF will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

VF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.81%.

Insider Activity at VF

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,972.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth $200,768,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,822,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,852 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in VF during the 1st quarter worth $30,527,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VF by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in VF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 727,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 677,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.