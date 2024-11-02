Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.94 and last traded at $109.71. Approximately 1,694,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,284,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

