Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

