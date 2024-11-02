Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $57.21 million and $1.82 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,466.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $352.62 or 0.00507583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00099858 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.24 or 0.00220585 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00070315 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00020712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

