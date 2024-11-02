Veren (TSE:VRN) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Veren from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Veren from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Veren from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.89.

Get Veren alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRN

Veren Trading Down 3.2 %

Veren Dividend Announcement

Shares of VRN traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.94. 9,067,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,478. Veren has a 12-month low of C$6.84 and a 12-month high of C$12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%.

Veren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.