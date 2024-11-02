Veren (NYSE:VRN) Trading Down 12.4% – Here’s What Happened

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 2,289,123 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 4,436,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

VRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Veren from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Veren in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.82 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is an increase from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio is presently -566.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veren during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Veren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Veren by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Veren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

