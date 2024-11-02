Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,291,063.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,341. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $67.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

