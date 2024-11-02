VELA Investment Management LLC Sells 1,191 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

VELA Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,241,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,347,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,392,061 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $952,543,000 after purchasing an additional 351,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.39. 5,067,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,135. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.83.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

