VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,635 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for about 1.0% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 434,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 50,291 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,035,000 after buying an additional 38,196 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Autodesk by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Autodesk by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 655,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,302,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,040. The company has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day moving average is $245.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

