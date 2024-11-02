VELA Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,779 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for about 1.4% of VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. VELA Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Criteo worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 868.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. The stock had a trading volume of 850,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. KeyCorp cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised their price target on Criteo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Criteo from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Criteo from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $220,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,958.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $116,765.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,917. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

