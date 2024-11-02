VELA Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

VELA Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 624.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 731,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HLI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.31. 568,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,297. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.92 and a 52 week high of $175.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.