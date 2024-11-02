VELA Investment Management LLC Has $543,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.0 %

GPC stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,548. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

