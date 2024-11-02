Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Golden Road Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 867,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $282.33 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $210.85 and a 52-week high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

