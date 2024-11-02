Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Stevens Capital Partners’ 9th Largest Position

Stevens Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stevens Capital Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,719. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $210.85 and a 1 year high of $289.70. The stock has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.