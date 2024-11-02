Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2276 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of BND traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,409,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

