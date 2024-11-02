Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2123 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. 3,227,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,365. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.13 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
