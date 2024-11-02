Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Addis & Hill Inc’s Largest Position

Addis & Hill Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 35.6% of Addis & Hill Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Addis & Hill Inc owned 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $46,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,914,000 after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,035,000.

VV opened at $262.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $195.40 and a 1-year high of $268.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

