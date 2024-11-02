Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1855 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $58.42. 1,913,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,377. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

