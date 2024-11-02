Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $195.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $154.84 and a 1 year high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.