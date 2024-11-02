Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2866 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VPLS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.67. 42,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,258. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $79.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

