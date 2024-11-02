VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV) Announces $0.11 Interim Dividend

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOVGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

