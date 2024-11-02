Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.22.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vail Resorts stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.62.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.26%.
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
