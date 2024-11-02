Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vail Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,547.83. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,670 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total value of $289,026.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,360.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $165.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $236.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.62.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $265.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.26%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.