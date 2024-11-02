Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading 8.4% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.57. 253,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 753,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -121.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UTZ. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at $684,352.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after buying an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 22.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after buying an additional 223,462 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 874,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

