US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:USVN)

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of USVN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 925. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.
US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Company Profile
