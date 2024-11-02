US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UTWY)

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1497 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

UTWY traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,492. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

