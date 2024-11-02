US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $23,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,784,000 after buying an additional 567,732 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Read Our Latest Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.