US Bancorp DE Sells 1,044 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $19,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 54,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $759.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $900.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $821.62. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $459.69 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $36,459,953. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.