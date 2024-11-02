US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Otis Worldwide worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after buying an additional 907,972 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,780 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 27.2% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,660,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,351,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,782,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.89. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $106.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

