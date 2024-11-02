US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,463 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of PPG Industries worth $26,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 20,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.93.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $124.41 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

