US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.05% of Republic Services worth $32,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $198.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.36 and a 1 year high of $208.69. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

