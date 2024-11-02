US Bancorp DE Has $29.33 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,250,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 115,203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,234,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,116 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

