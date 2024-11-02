Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Trading Up 9.2% After Earnings Beat

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.2% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.56. 99,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 448,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.
The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Upbound Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,151.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,094.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Upbound Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Upbound Group by 268.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
