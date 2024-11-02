Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,062,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,315.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE:UVE opened at $20.16 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $570.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $387.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.98 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $6,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 283.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 44.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 144,647 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 64.6% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 201,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 79,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11,666.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.