UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Invesco LLC

Invesco LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,531 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $604.00 to $603.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.53.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $567.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $524.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $581.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

