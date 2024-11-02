Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,532.98 ($58.79) and traded as high as GBX 4,736 ($61.42). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,730 ($61.34), with a volume of 7,968,824 shares changing hands.

Unilever Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,846.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,539.73. The stock has a market cap of £117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.45, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.49.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 36.63 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 6,681.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Unilever

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 2,931,127 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,738 ($61.44), for a total transaction of £138,876,797.26 ($180,102,188.12). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

