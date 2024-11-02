Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,985 shares in the company, valued at $124,209,562.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,869,800.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,367 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after buying an additional 168,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.