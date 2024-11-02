Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,568,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,400,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,107,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,599,000 after buying an additional 168,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 942,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RARE opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $60.37.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.02%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
