Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $28.97 million and approximately $443,275.92 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,233.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.00496830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00070065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00020900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006043 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,448,129 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 391,448,129.0691 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07413245 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $469,540.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.