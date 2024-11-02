UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $31.11. 1,365,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Stories

