Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

UBER stock opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,441,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 705,858 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 49,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

