Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

