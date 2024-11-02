Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBER. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.25. 33,542,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,874,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a market cap of $153.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

