TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $569.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.88 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. TXNM Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.750 EPS.

NYSE:TXNM opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.36. TXNM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TXNM Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

